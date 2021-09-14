Sudden death of popular Enniskillen man

THE unexpected death has taken place of a well known all round sports enthusiast from Enniskillen.

The passing of Derek Beresford, aged 73 years, who died suddenly last week at his home in Factory Road in Enniskillen has shocked the town.

Speaking at his funeral service in St Macartin’s Cathedral on Saturday Dean Kenny Hall said,

“We think of the legacy that Derek leaves for future generations. the hope beyond hope that we will one day have something worth passing on to those that we leave behind.”

His eldest son Ricky, speaking during the service described him as ‘unique’.

“He was some man, unique. It is not lost on us now and it never was how fortunate we were to have such a dedicated, supportive and sound man to guide us through life,” he told the congregation.

Born in 1948 to Glen and Maura Beresford at Muckross, Kesh, the family moved to Tamlaght and later Market Street in Enniskillen.

He received his early education at Kesh Primary School and Enniskillen High School.

On leaving school he worked in Tiernan’s Hardware shop in East Bridge Street before heading to Manchester for a year to work in a factory.

On returning to his home town in 1967 and began working in Enniskillen Tech as a caretaker, remaining there until his retirement 44 years later.

Fermanagh College became a large part of his life. Starting as assistant caretaker he knew every inch of the building during his service there.

Tributes have poured in to the family home from ex-Tech members and colleagues and they all had the same theme – a gentleman who was a pleasure to be around and to work with.

Derek loved football, especially five-a-side football. During his early days he played for Enniskillen Rangers and went on to manage Enniskillen Town United for a spell.

He played a little cricket for Enniskillen and was an active member of Wellington Snooker Club.

But it was as a football referee, days he loved so much, that many will remember him. Striking up partnerships with Leslie Irvine and Patsy McCaffrey they travelled all over to officiate at matches in the Fermanagh and Western.

Derek is survived by his wife Sandra and two sons Shane (Dawn) and Ricky (Donna) and grandchildren Rhys, Tori, Ben, Tilly and Sammy.

He also leaves his siblings Hazel, Pearl, Glen, Howard, Evelyn, Patsy, Sydney and Jean. He was pre-deceased by the late Lillias.

Following a funeral service in St Macartin’s Cathedral the burial took place to Cross Cemetery.

