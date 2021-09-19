St Kevin’s honour students at annual prizegiving

ST KEVIN’S COLLEGE in Lisnaskea celebrated its annual prize giving after what was described by Principal Gary Kelly as a “memorable year for all the wrong reasons.”

Speaking of his pride for both pupils and staff during the ceremony, Mr Kelly said, “The new school year of 2020 started excitement, hope and an eagerness to return to school after the first national lockdown since WW2.

“However, year 12 and 14 exam students of 2020/21 quickly realised this excitement turned into confusion, despair and uncertainty of what your GCSE and A Level exams would look like. Us teachers and governors didn’t know much more than you. I would say at a national level the powers that be knew even less. This situation worsened in January 2021 when we entered the second lockdown.

“You switched to blended learning seamlessly and with enthusiasm, eager to fulfil your futures and potential. And the outstanding GCSE and A Level results of 2021 were a testament to your dedication, skills and work ethic you showed while you completed your GCSE and A Level exams in May and June of 2021.

“St Kevin’s College becoming increasingly well known for one of the best schools in the North and the interest at all levels of the school continues to outstrip available demand.

“Admissions into the school are very healthy with significant numbers applying to join the school were we had 125 Year 8 pupils join this year and 160 pupils sixth form. In September we have 720 children enrolled in the school and we expect to reach 800 over the next few years.”

While the benefit of a growing successful college comes an ability to invest according to Mr Kelly, the school has witnessed a considerable amount of finance spent on the school in recent months, with the biggest investment “still to come.”

Mr Kelly explained, “Our well-publicised second new Teaching Block at the side of the school which will see around £4-5 million pounds spent on a new Technology and Drama Department, new Computer and Design Centre and a new Music Department which should start in 2021 and be completed in 2022/3. We also have plans to build a new canteen, so that pupils can have luxury and comfort to consume food and drink in a conducive environment.”

