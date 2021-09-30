Share Colour Run putting the fun in fundraising

THE SHARE Colour Run is back and it’s going to be bigger and brighter than ever.

Taking place this Saturday, October 2nd, this year’s event aims to raise funds not only for the Share Discovery Village itself but also the suicide charity PIPS, with the colour running taking place the week before World Mental Health Day.

“The Share Colour Run has been described as the happiest 5k in Fermanagh,” said a spokeswoman for the Centre, which is not only a valuable activity resource for the whole community but a charity that specialises in providing fully-accessible holidays and short breaks for everyone of all abilities.

“Grab your friends, family, work colleagues of any age and ability for our accessible 5k circuit.”

A place on the Colour Run, which will have staggered starts from 3-6pm on Saturday is £14 due to the high numbers, and all entrants will get a free colour run t-shirt and medal.

To book visit www.sharevillage.org/whats-on or www.eventbrite.co.uk There are discounted tickets available for groups, and these can be purchased through the Share office on 67722122 from Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.

Due to high demand, booking is essential. Registration closes later today (Thursday), so book your place now.

Sponsorship forms for fundraising for the centre and for PIPS can be requested by emailing Jennyc@sharevillage.org.

Self-catering chalet accommodation is still available to book for the race weekend, and anyone hiring this accommodation will get a free colour run space.

