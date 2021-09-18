Shannon makes a career from gaming

Shannon says that the South West College helped her to achieve dreams.

FORMER South West College student, Shannon McManus from Enniskillen completed a BTEC Level 3 in Media Production, which paved the way for an exciting yet challenging career as an Associate Production Manager for Build a Rocket Boy, a global games development business in Edinburgh, Scotland.

After completing her GCSE’s at St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin, Shannon prioritised pursuing her creative passion and transitioned to the South West College, Enniskillen campus, seeking a career path within media.

Speaking to the Herald, Shannon said, “When I entered South West College, I didn’t have a clear pinpoint on what I wanted to do moving forward, but I knew it would be in some form of media as I’m a lover of film, photography and video games.

“I wasn’t a fan of exams and felt that South West College was the next best step towards understanding how Media works in the wider world, which would benefit and develop my career more than continuing to do my A levels.

“I had a fantastic time at South West College, there wasn’t a module I didn’t enjoy. I learned everything from Stop Motion Animation, 3D production to Copyright laws, it was an exciting and varied course, and I learnt a lot about different media sectors”