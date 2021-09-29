Sadness following death of dumped puppy

ONE of three puppies found dumped in a ditch near Teemore on Monday has sadly passed away.

There has been shock and outrage across Fermanagh after local walkers discovered the days-old Labrador-cross pups dumped among rubbish on the Gortaree Road on Monday morning.

It is understood a local couple had been walking along the road when they heard squeaking sounds coming from the ditch. After digging around they found the pups, which were “stone cold” and so young they still had their umbilical cords attached.

The couple immediately contacted local Cllr Chris McCaffrey, who urged them to contact the USPCA. The animal charity swung into action right away, transferring the pups to its veterinary facility in Newry.

Two of the little pups are still in their care, however a USPCA spokeswoman sadly informed the Herald on Tuesday that the smallest of the litter had not made it.

The USPCA has praised the locals who found the pups for saving their lives through the warmth and food they provided, and appealed to anyone with information on the horrific incident to get in touch.

