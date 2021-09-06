‘Quinn Country’ tops the bill on RTE’s autumn schedule

A three-part documentary series on Fermanagh man Sean Quinn is being promoted as one of the flagship shows on RTE’s upcoming autumn schedule.

‘Quinn Country’ is a three part documentary series that will outline the rise and fall of the former Derrylin billionaire, who was once the richest man in Ireland, having amassed a fortune of £5 billion before declaring bankruptcy in 2012.

With a focus on the factual by the national broadcaster in the months ahead, with other shows focusing on everything from the Magdalene Laundries to the charm of Irish weddings, Mr Quinn won’t be the only local man to feature on the upcoming schedule.

The documentary ‘Yellow Sam’ will focus on Barney Curley’s legendary Cheltenham gamble, and will feature never seen before interviews from the Irvinestown racehorse owner.

Announcing the line up last week, RTE’s head of factual Sean MacGiolla Phadraig said the broadcaster’s “true to life” line up ranged from hard-hitting documentaries “lifting the lid on some difficult realities both past and present”, to lighter viewing “to inspire and entertain.”

“This may be our most exciting factual line-up to date,” he said. “Despite an incredibly challenging year for production, the teams internally in RTE and at the many independent companies we work with, have truly excelled and delivered a wonderful selection of documentaries and factual programming for the new season.”