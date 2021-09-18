Presentation from walk in memory of Nuala

MEMBERS of the family of the late Nuala McLaughlin presented the proceeds from a walk which took place in early July and which was held in memory of the popular social worker.

The walk took place close to Nuala’s family home in Glencull, Ballygawley and her family wish to thank all who took part in the walk, all who gave donations and helped sponsor the event and all who offered support or help in any way. They also thank those who walked in memory of

Nuala in many other places throughout the country and beyond on the day.

Nuala who was in her 40s, died as result of Covid-19 just days before Christmas, and all proceeds from the memory walk will go to the Intensive Care Unit in the SWAH, Enniskillen where Nuala was cared for during the last weeks of her life and also Child Support Services which was a cause that was close to Nuala’s heart.

The sum total of £54,000 was raised from the event, with a cheque for £27,000 presented to Professor Ronan O’Hare and Staff Nurse Anthea Monaghan from ICU in the SWAH, as well as a cheque for £27,000 to Ms Natasha Duddy, Head of Service for Looked After Children and Mrs Ann Marie McCrory, Principal Social Worker, in the Western Trust.

Although from Tyrone, Nuala was a well known face in Fermanagh and news of her untimely death from the virus shocked the local community back in December.

A familiar face to local healthcare staff, having worked closely with many of them as a social worker for over 20 years, first working in Monaghan before joining the Western Trust.

Speaking at the time of her passing, the Trust said, “Nuala was a highly valued member of our team and more importantly our friend. One of the most passionate, dedicated and committed workers who took great pride in carrying out her duties.”

The Trust said Nuala had always approached her work with great humility, never seeking praise, and had “made a difference in so many ways.” They added her personality “lit up the room and became infectious” and said they stood in solidarity with her family, especially her children Eoin and Orla.”