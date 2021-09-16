Mixed reaction over Minister’s move to vaccinate children

Children aged between 12 to 15 would benefit from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine according to the North's chief medical officer.

CHILDREN aged between 12 and 15 years old will be offered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shortly. According to the North’s chief medical officer, Michael McBride, children will “benefit” from the dose after concerns over the impact that missing face-to-face school has had on the emotional and physical health of young people.

“Education is vitally important for our children realising their life opportunities, and further employment opportunities,” he said, adding that children from poorer backgrounds had “suffered most” during the pandemic and they would benefit the most from being in education.

This move follows the unanimous advice to ministers from the four UK Cheif Medical Officers. In a statement, Health Minister Robin Swann said, “I have carefully considered the advice provided by the four UK Chief Medical Officers and have accepted their recommendation to expand the vaccination programme to all those aged 12-15. This move will help protect young people from catching Covid-19 and is expected to prevent disruption in schools by reducing transmission.”

