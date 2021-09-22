Kinawley make it four in a row

The Kinawley players celebrate retention of their league title for a fourth successive year.

THREE first half goals formed the foundations of Kinawley’s fourth successive Division One title but it wasn’t made for the Boru’s as Derrygonnelly staged quite a comeback as they came agonisingly close to achieving a first ever Harps title.

Indeed, had it not been for an alert piece of goalkeeping by Donna Owens to intercept a goal scoring pass late on, Derrygonnelly might well have snatched dramatic victory.

It was the champions’ greater overall composure, incisiveness up front and defensive covering, which won the day in front of one of the largest attendances seen yet at a Ladies final.

This contest began in a lively manner with the sides twice trading points before captain, Joanne Doonan, struck for Kinawley’s first goal in the 6th minute, swivelling to net at the end of a slick attack.

That helped lift her side into a 1-5 to 0-3 water break lead and after another quick points exchange, between herself and Eimear Smyth, Doonan rounded off another sweeping move with her second goal.

She almost then had a hat-trick, her fierce drive coming back off the underside of the crossbar, Roisin O’Reilly’s rebound effort likewise striking the woodwork but coming down over the line for the side’s third goal.

Trailing by ten points, Derrygonnelly’s response was immediate with Eimear Smyth racing through to net before she tagged on two points.

Emma Burns pointed a couple of Harps frees to halve the interval deficit, leaving it 3-7 to 1-8.