Katie selected to represent Team Ireland

Fermanagh showjumper Katie Conlon has been selected to represent the Ireland Under-21 team at the World Nations Cup Finals at the end of the month.

Katie has been in superb form this season and she most recently finished fourth place in the 140 Young Rider Championship competition at the RDS National Championships.

Katie admits that it is a “dream” to be selected to ride for Team Ireland at the Nations Cup Finals.

“I can’t quite believe that I have been selected. I am so excited to represent my country on the international stage, in such a major Nations Cup in Kronenberg in Holland.

“It is a major milestone and dream of mine and I couldn’t have done it without such an amazing team behind me.

“I am completely focused on bringing home Gold for Ireland.”

Katie’s whole family are involved in showjumping, with younger brother Matthew also having a very successful jump season.

The Enniskillen jumper admits that without the support from her family, none of this would be possible.

“I can’t thank my mum, dad and brothers enough. They are behind me every step of the way, no matter if the results are good or bad.

“I want to especially recognise my dad for pushing me to reach my best – I owe him everything.

“I would also like to thank Katy McKenzie for all her amazing help with our horses at home.”

“I’ll make sure my granny has her candle lit from the 23rd to the 26th September!” she laughs.