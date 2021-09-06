+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeLifestyleMotoringInfrastructure Minister considering two-year MOTs
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Infrastructure Minister considering two-year MOTs

Posted: 9:46 am September 6, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH people are being urged to have their say on whether the annual MOT should only be carried out every two years.

Last week, infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, launched a ‘Call for Evidence’ on the potential introduction of biennial MOT testing. 

Currently, private cars and motorbikes must have their first MOT when they are four-years-old, then another every year after that.

Advertisement

Minister Mallon said she wants anyone with an interest, particularly those in the motor industry who are involved in MOT preparation, to provide evidence such as relevant data or best practice examples to her department.

The deadline to submit evidence is October, 19 and responses can be made on www.consultations.nidirect.gov.uk. You can also download a form at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:46 am September 6, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA