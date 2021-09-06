Infrastructure Minister considering two-year MOTs

FERMANAGH people are being urged to have their say on whether the annual MOT should only be carried out every two years.

Last week, infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, launched a ‘Call for Evidence’ on the potential introduction of biennial MOT testing.

Currently, private cars and motorbikes must have their first MOT when they are four-years-old, then another every year after that.

Minister Mallon said she wants anyone with an interest, particularly those in the motor industry who are involved in MOT preparation, to provide evidence such as relevant data or best practice examples to her department.

The deadline to submit evidence is October, 19 and responses can be made on www.consultations.nidirect.gov.uk. You can also download a form at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations.

