Further road works planned for county town

ROAD WORKS will be continuing across Enniskillen in the coming weeks as a result of two ongoing public infrastructure projects.

Businesses and shoppers in the town centre will be in for a little disruption in September with Enniskillen Public Realm works taking place on Townhall Street, East Bridge Street, and Belmore Street. Meanwhile residents in the Old Tempo Road area have been informed of upcoming essential works in their area as a result of the Gas to the West project.

The town centre works are the latest phase of the £5 million project to transform the county town by improving paving and kerbing, upgrading street lighting, and carrying out landscaping, which is being carried out by contractors FP McCann on behalf of the Council. The project will also improve surface water drainage and provide potential spaces for public art work.

