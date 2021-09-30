Fr Gary to tackle drugs concerns at Donagh event

NEWTOWNBUTLER-born priest, Fr Gary Donegan will speak in Donagh this weekend in order to raise awareness and tackle concerns in relation to drug use and other social issues which are taking place across the local area.

The event which has been organised by the recently formed ‘Donagh Community Forum’ which includes representatives from Donagh Development Association and St Patrick’s GAA, will provide a platform where concerns in relation to local drug use and mental health can be addressed in a “proactive” manner.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has proved to have a detrimental effect on the mental health and choices made by locals from all age groups, organisers believe young people from the area have been impacted most of all, describing the lockdown period as “particularly unnatural” for young people who were not able to socialise during some of their most formative years.

While conflicting reports about the scale of the drugs problem in east Fermanagh have been circulating for several months now, community representatives are now now seeking to avail of some of the wisdom that Fr Gary Donegan has accumulated as a young man from a rural background thrown into the many issues relating to poverty and deprivation in Ardoyne.

