Former Tempo man never forgot his roots

THE death has taken place of Gerry Bogue, formerly of Lough Eyes, Tempo at the age of 88 years.

He passed away in the village of Redhills, Ballyvary, Castlebar, Co Mayo recently after being in failing health for some time.

Born in Lough Eyes, Tempo to John and Bridget (Breen), the youngest and last surviving of a family of seven children. He was pre-deceased by his sisters Mary (Buckley), Stoke-on-Trent & Mayo, Agnes, (Bradley) Blackpool, Sr Mary Ann Teresa, (Una), Tenafly, New Jersey and brothers Tom, (Main St, Tempo), Benny, (Doon, Tempo) and Jim (Tempo & UK).

Even though he set up home in Mayo he never forgot his Fermanagh roots. Over the years, he visited his many friends and relations throughout Ireland, England, New York, Chicago and Florida.

Prior to emigrating to England at the age of 21, he worked in the family business, a sawmill on the edge of Lough Eyes, Tempo, alongside his two brothers Tom and Benny.

After arriving in Birmingham, he secured a job as a bus driver with Birmingham City Transport. It was here he met his late wife Mary Deacy from Carrowrodger, Ballyvary who was a conductor on the same bus. They married in England and returned to Mayo in 1959.

Gerry was a wonderful provider and after several jobs driving for Mayo County Council, and CIE, he became a production manager in Roadstone Castlebar. He remained there for almost 40 years before his retirement in 1997.

He was always there for his family and was always very devoted to his faith, serving as a Minister of the Eucharist in his parish and in Knock Basilica. He was a steward at Knock for almost 60 years, rarely missing his Sunday. He was a member of the Pioneer association for almost 70 years.

In the community he was involved in various committees, Straide Parish Council, Straide Group Water Scheme, and the bingo in the local hall. He fundraised in more recent times for the restoration of the church. Whatever role Gerry engaged in; he was totally dedicated to it. Many will remember him for his straight talking in all his dealings with people.

He was fortunate enough to attend the Tattygar school reunion in 2018 to celebrate 90 years of the school being opened.

Following his funeral Mass, celebrated by Fr Martin Convey, Straide assisted by Fr Stephen O’Mahony, Bohola the burial took place to Straide New Cemetery.

He is survived by his children Kevin and Fiona, grandchildren Seán Óg and Aoife, their father Seán, sisters-in-law Peggy Bogue and Dorothy Stubbs and all the Bogue and extended family .

Gerry’s Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in St Peter & St Pauls Church, Straide on Saturday 4th September at 1pm.

