Fibrus Hyperfast broadband to 3,500 Fermanagh homes

Fibrus Brings Hyperfast Speeds to 3,500 homes and businesses across Fermanagh

Thousands of homes and businesses in Fermanagh will soon have access to hyperfast, hyper reliable broadband speeds. The new broadband infrastructure is being rolled out by Fibrus Networks Ltd, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider, specialists in providing full fibre broadband to rural and regional areas across the country.

Fermanagh is the latest area to benefit, with over 3,500 premises being provided with hyperfast broadband speeds including; Lisbellaw, Fivemiletown, Kesh, Lisnaskea and Newtownbutler.

Fibrus began work in the area earlier this year to transform broadband infrastructure in County Fermanagh, having already completed extensive works across South Down, Mid Ulster and the North Coast.

Fibrus Marketing Manager Joe Diver said:

“Providing rural communities across Fermanagh with proper connectivity opportunities and access to quality broadband is at the heart of what we do. For too long, rural and regional areas have gone without decent connectivity, making things like working from home, studying online and even gaming, next to impossible.”

“This has cemented the idea that access to quality broadband has become like any other utility. To modern homes and businesses, it is as essential as your electricity and heating.”

“With so many people now working from home as result of the pandemic and as businesses look to reopen and recover following lockdown, good internet access is more important than ever.”

“People living in Fermanagh should fasten their seatbelts! They will have access to hyperfast connectivity in the form of Fibrus full fibre broadband, which is up to 14 times faster than Northern Ireland’s average download speed and has better speeds than people living in Belfast. This is a welcome boost for our local economy.”

Joe concluded: “Fibrus will continue to address the imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland and we look forward to seeing more communities like Lisbellaw, Fivemiletown, Kesh, Lisnaskea and Newtownbutler enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

To find out if you are connectable to Fibrus Hyperfast Fibre Broadband call 02890 993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.