Fermanagh players issue walk-out ultimatum 

FERMANAGH Ladies Gaelic Football Association has been issued with a letter signed by the Fermanagh Senior Ladies 2021 team.

In the letter a list of grievances have been highlighted ranging from sponsorship, fixtures, expenses, finances, gear and general conduct.

In the letter, given to the Executive last night (Monday), 24 different issues were highlighted.

With regards to expenses, the Fermanagh players claim that the team manager Jonny Garrity reimbursed a player who flew home from England for a game £100 for the flight out of his “own pocket” and on another occasion the “County Executive refused to fully reimburse a player for a scan on an injury. Again our team manager paid £340 from own pocket”

The letter, which is six pages long also outlined how the team were offered “pizza and goujons from a fast food outlet” after their All Ireland Qualifier with Clare, in Longford, whilst “our opposition Clare had a hot meal of chicken and pasta in pre-prepared dishes.”

The team also claim that they had a “request for a cooler box for the Clare game denied.”

The list of “issues” detailed in the letter are just that- detailed. Under the sub heading “General Conduct” the players have said

“We have found the general conduct of certain members of the County executive this year to be disappointing. On match days the verbal abuse from certain members was unacceptable. This was directed at opposition, referees and even our own players. One example of a member of the executive discouraging players was when a substitution was being made it was said ‘why is she going on she’ll do nothing’.

With regards to gear, five issues were raised, one of which highlighted that “We went to 4 league games, an Ulster Final and 3 championship games with different gear, some newer panel members and physios with no Fermanagh gear at all. We were wearing old sponsors gear even though the new sponsor had been agreed.”

The final page of the letter concludes by saying, “We do not have an agenda against the co board and acknowledge the efforts of many within the Fermanagh Ladies county board of which we are truly appreciative. The disappointing reality is that certain executive members have a clear lack of respect and understanding for both players and management. The unfortunate consequence of this is that a number of players will not continue to play for Fermanagh under the current executive.”

The Fermanagh Ladies County Board, Vice Chairperson, Aine Martin told the Fermanagh Herald on Tuesday afternoon,

“It is an internal matter and it will be dealt with internally with the clubs and the players and we’re holding a meeting to discuss this matter internally.”

Tonight’s meeting will not involve players she confirmed but a meeting “will happen, yes, but obviously with Covid it has to be risk assessed and that but that will be happening, yeah.”

Asked if the letter has come as a shock, Aine said there would be no further comment from the County Board on the matter.