Eileen celebrates 100th birthday

Mrs Eileen Sweeney alongside her daughter Mairead and sons Tom (left) and Mark at a special celebration held in the Burrendale Hotel, Newcastle, on Saturday afternoon.

EILEEN Quigley, a native of Larnagh in Belnalck, has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family, friends and neighbours at their home in Crossgar, Co. Down last week.

Eileen, who was born on September 9, 1921, was the youngest born in a family on five and she recalls a childhood on a farm where “she helped build rucks of hay and the tea in the hayfield” and she fondly remembers her father William “polishing the brass in readiness for Christmas morning when they set out early for dawn Mass.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0