+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEileen celebrates 100th birthday
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Mrs Eileen Sweeney alongside her daughter Mairead and sons Tom (left) and Mark at a special celebration held in the Burrendale Hotel, Newcastle, on Saturday afternoon.

Eileen celebrates 100th birthday

Posted: 10:17 am September 17, 2021

EILEEN Quigley, a native of Larnagh in Belnalck, has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family, friends and neighbours at their home in Crossgar, Co. Down last week.

Eileen, who was born on September 9, 1921, was the youngest born in a family on five and she recalls a childhood on a farm where “she helped build rucks of hay and the tea in the hayfield” and she fondly remembers her father William “polishing the brass in readiness for Christmas morning when they set out early for dawn Mass.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:17 am September 17, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA