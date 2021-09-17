Eileen celebrates 100th birthday

EILEEN Quigley, a native of Larnagh in Belnalck, has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family, friends and neighbours at their home in Crossgar, Co. Down last week.
Eileen, who was born on September 9, 1921, was the youngest born in a family on five and she recalls a childhood on a farm where “she helped build rucks of hay and the tea in the hayfield” and she fondly remembers her father William “polishing the brass in readiness for Christmas morning when they set out early for dawn Mass.”
