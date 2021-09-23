Education Authority ‘snub’ Council on Brollagh invite

COUNCIL members have expressed frustration at correspondence from the Education Authority confirming they will not participate in a forthcoming meeting around the controversial decision to close St Mary’s High School in Brollagh.

While Sinn Fein’s Cllr Siobhan Currie voiced disappointment she added: “It’s what we were expecting. We agreed to issue the invitation to both the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and the Education Authority. If they chose to snub it, that’s up to them. This is about the future of education in the area and they might yet develop an interest.”

Party colleague Cllr Anthony Feely was also disappointed telling members: “We do need to discuss this. Before the closure, we were told there was going to be a very smooth transition for staff and pupils. Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s been nothing only chaos since the children moved schools. The bus routes are all astray. Nothing has been done right.”

He pointed out letters from the Education Authority stated bus times with children are supposed to be lifted at 7.40am.

However: “Buses are going up the road at 7.10am and 7.20am. Kids are stressed enough starting a new school, without the bother of buses. I’ve been inundated with phone calls. Children have been standing on the roads in the mornings and the buses are going by them. The Education Authority could even come to discuss that. I want to reiterate about the children who are the main people involved. I’m very disappointed and frustrated.”

