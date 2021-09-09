+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kieran Donnelly

Donnelly appointed Fermanagh manager

Posted: 9:59 pm September 9, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
Kieran Donnelly has been appointed as the new Fermanagh GAA manager.

The Brookeborough man will succeed Ryan McMenamin who stepped down last month.

Donnelly was ratified at a County Board meeting tonight (Thursday). 

Donnelly has plenty of experience, guiding Scotstown to the Ulster Club Championship Final in 2019 and has brought Omagh CBS to the MacRory Cup final. The former Fermanagh player was part of Peter Canavan’s backrooom team in 2012/13 season.
 
A Fermanagh GAA spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to be able to appoint someone with the experience, drive and ambition of Kieran Donnelly to this position.

“Kieran comes into this role as a successful coach and manager of the highest standard, with considerable experience of leading players in a high-performance environment and has an impressive managerial track record.

“We look forward with excitement to working with Kieran in implementing the main objectives of our current strategic plan and in developing not only the current group of players, but also those that are progressing along the player pathway in Fermanagh, to be the best that they can be..”

