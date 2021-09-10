Dolan downs ‘Mighty Mike’ in Budapest

BRENDAN Dolan sent shockwaves across the world of darts on Sunday afternoon, when he beat three time world champion Michael van Gerwen, in the deciding leg, to book his place in the quarter final of the Hungarian Darts Trophy event.

‘The History Maker’ checked out on double one to secure victory against the Dutchman. Dolan admits that a win over the best players in the world gives you confidence.

“To get to the last eight of another PDC tournament does help the belief and confidence going forward, especially when you can beat the likes of Michael van Gerwen.”

The Belcoo thrower had a good run in Budapest beating both Alan Soutar and Michael van Gerwen, and he narrowly missed out in the last four to current World Champion Gerwyn Price who won 6-4.

Dolan feels that there are plenty of positives to take from this event.

“I am disappointed with my performance against Gerwyn [Price]. Both of us seemed very tense and it was a game that could have been won.

“However, it is nice to get to a quarter final on the Euro Tour and especially in front of fans again. This experience will help me for future TV tournaments later this year.”

Dolan’s run in Budapest has saw him ranked in ninth place in the PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit and he has now qualified for the major television honours at the end of the year, including the European Tour Finals in October.

Looking ahead to the major events in the next few weeks, Dolan is “looking forward to a strong finish to the end of the year.”

Next up for Dolan is the Cazoo World Cup of Darts event which begins tomorrow (Thursday). Dolan will represent Northern Ireland and will partner Daryl Gurney at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany.