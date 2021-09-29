Delays expected as work begins on Enniskillen road

The name of the the Queen Elizabeth Road which Fermanagh District Council Sinn Fein members proposed should be changed.

By Roisin Henderson

ENNISKILLEN motorists should plan extra time for their town-centre journeys over the next fortnight, when the busy Queen Elizabeth Road will be partially closed for road works.

As part of the £5 million Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, which is seeing the county town get a make over with new paving, lighting, and landscaping, one lane of the Queen Elizabeth Road will be closed from tomorrow (Thursday) and for the following two weeks.”

“Due to works to the footpaths carried out as part of the Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, the west bound lane on the Queen Elizabeth Road will be temporarily closed from Thursday, September 30 to Wednesday, October 14,” said a spokesman for Fermanagh and Omagh Council, which is delivering the Public Realm project.

“Vehicles are able to entre the town via the right turn onto East Bridge Street from Queen Elizabeth Road and exit the town via the left turn on Belmore Street from Queen Elizabeth Road.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

