Covid rule relaxations ‘do not apply at Trust facilities’

WHILE some Covid restrictions have been eased in recent times, with virus numbers remaining sky high locally, the Western Trust has stated the new relaxations do not apply on its facilities.

The Trust has stated that while Health Minister Robin Swann recently announced some loosening of some of the rules surrounding social distancing and self isolation, these relaxation will not apply to health and social care settings.

For example, the recent relaxations have included the rules around self-isolation, where people no longer have to isolate if they have both vaccines, and will rely on testing instead. However, users and visitors to local health and social care settings, such as day centres, will still have to isolate if they have symptoms are a close contact, regardless of their vaccination status.

Niall Campbell, a day care manager within Adult Learning Disabilities at the Western Trust, said the appeal was due to the unfortunate rise in Covid-19 numbers locally, which is very worrying for staff, patients, clients and their families.

“You may be aware that the Health Minister relaxed some of the Covid-19 regulations and especially with regard to self-isolation and social distancing,” said Mr Campbell.

“I wish to clarify that these regulations do not apply in health and social care facilities, such as day care centres, day opportunity centres, short breaks and hospitals.

“To ensure the safety of everyone we are asking visitors to maintain two metres social distancing and all visitors to wear masks.

Throughout, staff will continue to wear the current PPE as per Level 4 guidance. This will be kept under review and if there are any changes we will inform you as soon as we can. It is important that everyone remains vigilant.”

Mr Campbell asked families that if they have a loved one who attends a day care centre and they present any Covid symptoms, that they book a PCR test right away and remain away from the centre until their results come through.

He also asked families to ensure their loved one continued to self isolate if they are deemed to be a close contact, even if they get a negative result and have been double jabbed.

“We need to be able to maintain safety and try to contain Covid-19 as best we can,” he said. “Should you require any additional support we would ask that you contact your social worker or please contact any of the Trust facilities your son, daughter or family member attend.”

