Covid ramifications still impacting Lisnaskea surgery

DESPITE concerns that the current Maple Healthcare practice in Lisnaskea is “not fit for purpose” the surgery has outlined that it is still continuing to deal with the long term ramifications of the pandemic.

While it is apparent that lockdown has exaggerated issues between Maple and patients even further, the surgery has stated that they still carry out between 65000 – 70000 patient consultations per year, despite the overwhelming demand of extra patients since the closure of Roslea’s surgery in 2017.

In a statement to the Herald, Maple Heathcare stated, “Maple Healthcare did not close Roslea. When Dr Collins retired, no replacement GP was found despite extensive recruitment efforts.

“The Health and Social Care Board contracted Maple Healthcare to provide services to all 14,500 patients as there were no alternative options.

“When Dr Leary, Dr Devlin and Dr Collins retired simultaneously in 2016/17, we stepped in to provide GP services to almost 6,000 patients who would otherwise have been left without a GP.

“Statistics show that Maple Healthcare carries out 65000 – 70000 patient consultations per year. This averages 4.5 – 5 consultations per patient per year and compares favourably with the industry standard of 2 – 3 patients per year.

