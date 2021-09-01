Newtownbutler bridge to get major upgrade

A MAJOR upgrade is set to get underway on a bridge over Lower Lough Erne that is set to last for the next 12 weeks.

The £325,000 strengthening upgrade on the Galloon Bridge, which is on the Galloon Road near Newtownbutler, is due to start this week and the works are expected to last until November 17.

“This significant investment to strengthen and upgrade the bridge will benefit everyone who uses the Galloon Bridge,” said Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, announcing the project last week.

While road users are being advised that there will be weight restrictions will be in place as concrete works get underway on the underside of the of the bridge, it will be water users who will be impacted the most.

The bridge, which was opened in the 1950s at the same time as a number of other bridges across the Erne, will remain open to light traffic, with no diversions, to help minimise disruption, and heavy vehicles will be restricted only during certain phases of the work.

The works will, however, affect those navigating the Upper Lough Erne Waterway, as the channel under the bridge will be closed during various phases of the work. Directional diversion signs will be in place to let water craft users know of alternative arrangements.

