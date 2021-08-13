+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Western Trust to run Dedicated Vaccination Clinics for Pregnant Women
Western Trust to run Dedicated Vaccination Clinics for Pregnant Women

Posted: 12:00 pm August 13, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

First dose clinic will be open at the Lakeland Forum on August 24th from 1pm – 4pm, while the second dose will be available on October 19 at the SWAH. 

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has announced it is to set up special arrangements to accommodate pregnant women and those who have delivered in the last 6 weeks to allow them to take up their Covid-19 Vaccination as early as possible.

The Trust is setting up special “Pop up” clinics which will be held during dedicated times at its three Mass Vaccination Centres, located at Foyle Arena, Derry/Londonderry, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen.

These clinics will provide Pfizer first jabs to pregnant women on a “walk in” basis, with no appointment necessary. During these dedicated clinics the centres will remain closed to the general public.

Speaking about these dedicated clinics targeting pregnant women, Western trust Head of Midwifery & Gynae services, Maureen Miller, said “We have observed an increase in the number of women testing positive for COVID-19 and requiring admission to hospital over the last few weeks.

“Whilst it’s rare for pregnant women to become seriously ill if they get COVID-19, it may be more likely later in pregnancy. If this happens, there’s a small chance your baby may be born early.

“It’s important to stop the spread of COVID-19 and therefore we advise pregnant women and those who have delivered within the last 6 weeks to come along to the pop up clinic and get vaccinated.”

 

