Uniform swap shop open to help with costs
Uniform swap shop open to help with costs

Posted: 9:38 am August 5, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

ST KEVIN’S College will open its first uniform swap shop this Saturday to help keep costs of a new term down for families and to avoid clothing waste.

Parents are encouraged to make their way to the school’s current wellbeing centre, behind Monaghan Bros. in Lisnaskea between 11am and 3pm and donate or swap their old St Kevin’s uniforms.

“It would be such a pity for someone to throw out a uniform just because it no longer fits,” secretary of the PFTA and teacher, Elaine Cassidy said.

The shop will operate on a first come, first served policy. 

Posted: 9:38 am August 5, 2021
