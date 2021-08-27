Tackling concerns of increased drug use in Lisnaskea

A LOCAL community group based in Lisnaskea has come together to raise awareness and tackle concerns in relation to the increase of drug use that is taking place across the county.

Canon Jimmy McPhillips, below left, and Independent Councillor, Eamon Keenan, below right, were among those who attended the ‘Lets Talk Drugs’ meeting which was organised by local group, Turas Na nDaoine.

“Drug abuse is a social problem with criminal symptoms, as opposed to a criminal problem with social symptoms,” explained Barry Murray, of Turas Na nDaoine.

“We’re trying to educate ourselves on drugs and what drugs are all about; where they come from, what they’re made of, what effects they have.

“I certainly would be of the opinion that it’s about education and raising awareness for people to adapt a different attitude to drugs.

“Drugs are here to stay and they’re not going away, so it’s vital that we take a sensible approach to it.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0