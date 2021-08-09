Summer seisiún returns to Dún Uladh

Killarney, Ireland. November 3 , 2017. Two Irish traditional instruments being played during a session at the end of a traditional music festival.

After months of online, rescheduled and even cancelled gigs, Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre is delighted to announce the return of the Summer Seisiún concert series every Thursday from the 12 August – 2 September.

The Summer Seisiún is one of the longest running summer shows in existence, captivating its audience & welcoming participation.

Bringing together the cream of traditional Irish talent from across the province performed on Dún Uladh’s celebrated stage including The Whistlin’ Donkeys Fergal McAloon, Michael Kerr (fiddle), Lorena Maguire (flute), Ronan Warnock (piano/keys), Chris Maguire (button box), Kieran Leonard (drums), Ciaran Hanna (concertina), Maggie Maguire (fiddle) and special guests every week.

Ahead of the concerts, Dún Uladh are doing their very best to keep everyone safe and protected by implementing the use of ‘bubbled’ (table of 6) seating, with single, double or triple seating available. There will also be PPE protections, track & trace and an online, contactless ticket service.

For further information or to book your seats (booking is essential), you can visit www.dunuladh.ie or call the centre on 028 8224 2777.

All at Dún Uladh look forward to welcoming back the sorely missed friends, customers & visitors in celebration of Irish music, song and dance.