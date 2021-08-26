Prepare to be entertained at Dún Uladh’s Summer show

Don Stiffe & the Hayden brothers set to entertain at Dún Uladh’s Summer show

The annual Summer Seisiún is in full swing at Dún Uladh cultural heritage centre with amazing artists such as Ciaran Owens, John McCann, Ryan Molloy and Shauna Mullin having performed in support of the Summer Seisiún band, showcasing the cream of Irish traditional talent from across the province. The weekly show continues until the 2nd September with legendary performers Don Stiffe and Cathal and Stephen Hayden as special guests, making the Summer Seisiún a show to remember.

All Ireland Talent Show finalist, vocalist for Cherish the Ladies and the Kilfenora Ceili band’s Don Stiffe will take to Dún Uladh’s stage this Thursday (26th August) with dynamic trad duo Cathal and Stephen Hayden closing the Summer series (2nd Sept) alongside the Summer Seisiún band featuring The Whistlin’ Donkeys Fergal McAloon, Michael Kerr (fiddle), Lorena Maguire (flute), Ronan Warnock (piano/keys), Chris Maguire (button box), Kieran Leonard (drums), Ciaran Hanna (concertina) and Maggie Maguire (fiddle).

The concerts take place in Dún Uladh each Thursday from 8:30pm with tickets available online now by visiting https://www.dunuladh.ie/whats-on/dun-uladh-events or contacting the centre on 028 8224 2777. You can also reserve your seats by e-mailing info@dunuladh.ie . Please note that booking is essential. If you are unable to make the show in person, you can catch up via on demand streaming 24hrs after the live show.

To purchase your online ticket, visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/summerseisiunweek4. You can also catch up on any missed shows by following the link. For further information on the shows, streaming, ticketing or more please contact Dún Uladh on 028 8224 2777 or e-mail info@dunuladh.ie

Community advertising brought to you by the Fermanagh Herald #TogetherWeAreStronger