Police appeal for missing man last seen in Irvinestown

POLICE in Fermanagh have appealed to the public for help tracking a missing man who was last seen in Irvinestown yesterday.

“Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 23-year-old Paul Sweeney,” said a local PSNI spokesman. “Paul was last seen in Irvinestown yesterday morning (29 August).

“Police are appealing to Paul, or to anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts to get in touch on 101 and quote reference 413 of 30/08/21.”

