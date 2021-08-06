Podge’s run for Parkinson’s is a must for rally car enthusiasts this weekend

RALLY CAR enthusiasts should buckle up and get ready to head to Knockninny Country House and Marina, Derrylin for the second annual Podge’s Run in aid of Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh.

If spot lamps and spoilers are your thing, make your way to Knockninny this Saturday morning, 7th August where members of the Irish Ford Escort Club and Retro Car Owners Club will have on display some lovingly maintained pre-1985 rally cars and other vehicles.

While Mk II Escorts will take centre stage, fans of a certain age can also view the Audi Quattro, Vauxhall Vectra and Ford Sierra Cosworth to talk circuits and suspension with the proud owners.

Frank Kelly of Kelly Motorsport will arrive in his MK II ‘Baby Blue’ Ford Escort and YouTuber Marcus Hayes, a self-confessed petrolhead who has an obsession for all things old skool Ford, will also be there to check out the range of Fords.

Padraig Murphy from Derrylin, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease over 15 years ago but has turned, what many would consider an uncertain time, into an opportunity.

The concept behind the fundraiser is really Podge’s love of retro cars and rallying and how he has used it as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh.

“I just want to share the message that living with Parkinson’s with resilience, a positive attitude and great family and friends around, you can still continue to enjoy and do what you love most,” Podge told the Herald.

Booking is now closed for entry into the Summit Retro Car Show and the line-up so far includes, Ford Escorts and Capris, classic Minis and VW Beetles.

So for anyone who wants to take a trip back in time to the golden era of Irish and British rallying, come along to where the cars are on display at Knockninny on Saturday, 7th August when the gates will be open to the public from 11am.

There will be opportunity to make donations to Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh throughout the day and food and beverages will be available from Knockninny Country House & Marina.

The following day, the show vehicles will head off in convoy on the Summit Run which starts from Knockninny on Sunday, 8th August at 10:15am sharp and will travel along Slieve Rushen and stopping off for refreshments mid-way at the McNean Antique and Salvage in Blacklion who specialise in the procurement and sale of old motoring memorabilia.

Head to Knockninny to see for yourself the range of cars and how one man and his family have overcome adversity to still enjoy the craic of Irish motorsport. And of course to donate to Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh. Alternatively donate via the Parkinsons Support Fermanagh or Summit Run facebook pages.

