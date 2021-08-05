+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Plans to close Post office accounts continue
Donal O'Cofaigh standing as an Anti Fracking candidate

Plans to close Post office accounts continue

Posted: 1:50 pm August 5, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

POST OFFICE customers in receipt of benefits are being advised to open bank accounts “as soon as possible” as Department for Communities plans to stop making the payments to Post Office card accounts continue.

The plans are being criticised locally, especially since the county has seen several bank branches closed here in recent months.

Independednt Councillor Dónal Ó Cofaigh likened the plans to “adding insult to injury”.

