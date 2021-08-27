Patients excluded from Lisnaskea health meeting

A LISNASKEA councillor has hit out at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea, over their decision to exclude patients from attending a meeting which was set-up to tackle ongoing concerns that locals have with the practice.

While the issue of telephone consultations due to Covid has caused problems for many patients across the area who find it difficult to get through to their local practice to arrange a GP appointment, locals say that concerns with Maple pre-date the pandemic.

Despite persistence from patients who set up a health committee and hosted a number of meetings in recent months to discuss what could be done to rectify the situation, Cllr Eamon Keenan has described Maple’s move to stop the public from attending tonight’s meeting as “classic exclusion.”

