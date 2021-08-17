On the road again to raise funds for cancer

FERMANAGH MAN Paul Lyons and his grandson Charlie McNulty are back on the road again in order to raise essential funds for the Fermanagh branch of Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The duo recently took on Cuilcagh Mountain, in an almighty bid to beat last year’s target of raising over £1,300 by carrying donation buckets up the mountain.

“I currently have two brothers with cancer, one who has just finished treatment and is doing well and another one who has just started treatment,” explained Paul.

The pair enjoyed the epic challenge and found great comfort in meeting many people on the day.

Paul has thanked everyone who has supported their cause and donated up until now, and hopes that the valued support will continue as they make steps towards reaching their target.

He added, “We would like to thank every person that sponsored us and those who helped us to get sponsors as well.

“A big thank you to my grandson Charlie McNulty who came with me, I’m very proud of him. As to date we have raised over £1,000 and we are still getting donations. Many thanks to all.”

Locals can still donate via the Fermanagh branch of Friends of the Cancer Centre.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007