Number of Fermanagh Covid deaths would be ‘enormous’

ÒBig Jab WeekendÓ was a massive success for the Western Trust with the walk in clinic at the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen.

DESPITE the soaring number of Covid cases across the county, there is plenty of evidence to show the vaccines are saving a significant number of local lives.

Indeed, one local doctor has stressed if it wasn’t for the vaccination programme, given the current case numbers the number of Fermanagh Covid deaths right now would be “absolutely enormous.”

This past weekend almost 1,000 Fermanagh people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine at the weekend, with around 700 more getting their second jabs, as part of the ‘Big Jab Weekend’.

Dr Brendan O’Hare said the high rate of vaccination was what was saving lives here. Noting there had sadly been a number of deaths across the wider area in recent times, and that there were a significant number of people being treated for the virus at SWAH due to the growing cases, he said “by and large the very serious cases are among the unvaccinated.”

