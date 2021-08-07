Martin’s passion for photography has benefited his mental health

CAPTURING “authentic” and “emotion-filled” moments that you can never plan or pose is why the name ‘BigBeard Photography’ holds a special place in the hearts of local couples across Fermanagh.

At the helm of its success is local man, Martin Mullarkey, who defines the saying that when you hold a camera in your hand “you know no fear.”

Martin, who lives in Aghadrumsee with his wife Clare and their dog Frank, spoke to the Herald about his passion for photography and how his journey so far has benefited his mental health.

“I have shot wildlife and landscapes for the guts of ten years now, but took the plunge to start ‘Big Beard Photography’ last July and haven’t looked back since,” said Martin.

Speaking about the reasons behind starting his own business, Martin said, “To be honest it got to a stage where my mental health just wasn’t great, so I took part in a programme that brought me on leaps and bounds.

“Photography was always something that I enjoyed and has really made me thrive as a person. The camera has been my saving grace and gave me something that I could express myself in.

“I gave starting my own business a go and thankfully it’s been absolutely flat out since. It was the best thing that I could of done for my social anxiety as my work got me out meeting people.

“You just need to put yourself in that situation and the more exposure you get, the easier it becomes.

“Find that initial courage to push yourself out of your comfort zone and you’ll never regret it. If you take that first step then everything else will fall into place.”

When it comes to wedding photography, Martin says his core value is to form relationships and capture genuine moments.

“I’ve 15 wedding bookings between the end of this year and the start of next and I’d like to think by the time I get into them there will be more booked for the following year,” he told the Herald.

“I don’t do traditional or posed photos, but pride my work on capturing the natural moments. I try and give slight guidance and angles for people to use and leave them to their own devices.

“Clients have said that it’s a very relaxed and chilled experience and we love to have a bit of craic on the day.

“Couples want somebody who can see them for who they both are, to capture all the special moments, and then some.

“It’s a really important day and you want to capture the whole day in sequence. Ultimately you want to capture the love, emotion and every little aspect of that couple so when they look back in years to come they will know exactly what they thought and how they felt in that moment.

“My focus is to continue to work on bridal shoots and bridal couture. My recent work at Belle Isle Estate and along the Sligo coast are all in a bid to inspire couples to be different and to elope here in Fermanagh through the many beautiful locations that we have to offer.”

For further information, visit www.bigbeardphotography.com or call Martin on 07757682327