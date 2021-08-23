+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire named on Solheim Cup team

Posted: 8:55 am August 23, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

BALLYCONNELL’S Leona Maguire has been named as one of Catriona Matthew’s six Solheim Cup wildcards. The Cavan woman becomes the first Irish woman to make the team.

The Slieve Russell star has been in fine form recently and will be one of three rookies on team Europe as they defend the trophy on Septemeber 4-6.

Yesterday (Sunday) Maguire finished 13th in The Open and it was the her ninth top-15 finish of the season.

