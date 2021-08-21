Kerr poster removed from bonfire

YOUNG people in Derry removed a highly offensive bonfire poster of murdered Enniskillen-based police officer Ronan Kerr after realising how hurtful it was, it has been revealed.

There was widespread upset and condemnation from right across the community at the weekend after it emerged an image of Constable Kerr had been placed on the highly controversial bonfire in the Bogside, which takes place every year to mark the Feast of the Assumption of Mary.

The 25-year-old Catholic police officer from Tyrone was murdered while en route to work in Fermanagh on April 2, 2011. A poster bearing Con Kerr’s name, along with an apparent threat to another officer, was placed on the bonfire on Sunday along with other items including an Israeli flag, a poppy wreath, and a poster naming PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne. Yesterday the Irish News reported that the controversial posters, which caused so much hurt to Con Kerr’s family, friends and community, and the wreaths had been removed by the young people who built the bonfire. The move came following engagement with community workers in the area, who had highlighted to the bonfire organisers how offensive the items were.

“The community workers have been working very much behind the scenes and they engaged with the young people on Sunday,” Derry Cllr Paul Gallagher told the Irish News.

“There has been a lot of condemnation of the bonfire by people who may not have been aware of this development. Young people engaged in dialogue and took the decision to remove the banners when it was pointed out to them and I think that is progress and augurs well for the future.

“I would ask those who are condemning them outright to take stock of that.”

