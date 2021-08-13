‘I have been made feel like family’

OVER the past 18 months our local health workers have been going above and beyond in their roles caring for the community, among them many for whom Fermanagh is their adopted home.

In recent years international recruitment of medical staff has been a challenge at SWAH, but the tide has begun to turn, with the hospital taking on a host of overseas workers as part of a major recruitment drive which has been continuing throughout the pandemic.

This week we speak to Shingai Kanengoni, a Band 5 staff nurse in the elderly care ward at SWAH. Having moved to Fermanagh in March this year to take up the post, Shingai is now loving living and working locally.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Shingai had been living with her family in Mozambique before her big move, and had never been to Ireland prior to taking up the new post.

Thankfully, she has no regrets and said both her colleagues and the local community have made her feel right at home.

“I think it’s very beautiful, and the people are very pleasant, very welcoming,” she said of Fermanagh. “I couldn’t have asked to be anywhere else.”

Indeed, the weather doesn’t even bother her.

“In Mozambique it rains quite a lot, so I’m not too bothered by the rain, it’s OK,” she laughed.

As for her job, Shingai, who lives in Enniskillen, had nothing but praise for her both her colleagues and patients.

