Hundreds expected in Enniskillen for Protocol rally

UP TO 500 loyalists are expected to descend on Enniskillen next week for a rally against the Brexit Protocol.

Taking place in the county town next Wednesday night, August 25, the ‘Rally Against the Protocol’ will assemble at 7.30pm on the Derrychara Link Road, with guest speakers expected to travel to Fermanagh for the event.

While there has been little promotion of the rally locally so far, Belfast-based loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has been using his large social media following on Twitter to promote the event.

“Well done to the community in Enniskillen who have organised this rally against the violence-rewarding, union-dismantling Protocol,” said Mr Bryson, who also shared a poster for the rally that stated there would be marching bands and guest speakers at the event.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0