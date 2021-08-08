Harps man Niall in the midst of World Cup fever in Qatar

JUST 18-months out from hosting the biggest international footballing tournament on the planet, World Cup fever is already gripping the football fans and local natives of Qatar.

The World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November 2022, will be the first ever World Cup to be held in the Arab world and the first in a Muslin-majority country.

In the midst of it all, Niall Jones from Derrygonnelly is soaking up all of the buzz and excitement as the competition draws nearer.

Niall, who is working as a teacher in Qatar, has witnessed at first hand the excitement within the country and he admits that it surreal to see how hosting a major tournament, such as the World Cup, has had an impact on so many people.

“The World Cup fever is definitely starting to spread. Qatar is a very diverse country in terms of ex-pat residents settling here. There is some great craic between nationalities slagging about a potential World Cup winner.”

“Being Irish we tend to keep quiet on this debate although we do remind some people that it is definitely ‘not coming home’!”

“Construction has been crazy in the past 18 months, day and night. The stadiums are at a different level and no expense has been spared.”

“All stadiums are unique and are in close proximity to each other, allowing football fans the chance to experience multiple games in one day.”

Looking ahead to 2022, Niall is already planning on trying to attend some of the games on the biggest stage and he feels that as the time grows closer, the buzz in the hosting country will only increase.

“I will definitely try and get to a few games while the tournament is on and support the hosts.”

