Glory, glory…Super eight’s take Irish title

“IT is all we wanted all year, to win the Eight” says Enniskillen Royal Boat Women’s Club captain, Nikki Kernaghan, after she and her teammates rowed to glory in the Irish Junior Eight Rowing Championships, on Sunday.

They crossed the finish line with five seconds to spare at the National Rowing Centre in County Cork. An emphatic victory for the Enniskillen girls and one they have put a lot of work into.

“It is phenomenal, honestly. It was the last opportunity for half of the boat to win a Junior Championship because we are all too old now and it was just amazing” says Nikki.

“We train ten times a week and so much work goes into it. Over lockdown, we were flat out on the rowing machines and since being back on the water, we have been back in the boat constantly.”

Their efforts paid dividends on Sunday morning as they rowed to victory but it was clear early in the race that they had it ‘in the bag’.