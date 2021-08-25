+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSports DigestRowingGlory, glory…Super eight’s take Irish title
Enniskillen Royal Boat Club celebrate winning the Women's Junior Eight final at the Irish Rowing Championships in Cork. From left; Nikki Kernaghan, Laura Turner, Jenny Little, Chloe Thompson, Grace Ralph, Zoe Elliott, Katie Donnelly, Aine McCaffrey and Martha McBrien

Glory, glory…Super eight’s take Irish title

Posted: 4:17 pm August 25, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
 
“IT is all we wanted all year, to win the Eight” says Enniskillen Royal Boat Women’s Club captain, Nikki Kernaghan, after she and her teammates rowed to glory in the Irish Junior Eight Rowing Championships, on Sunday.
 
They crossed the finish line with five seconds to spare at the National Rowing Centre in County Cork. An emphatic victory for the Enniskillen girls and one they have put a lot of work into.
 
“It is phenomenal, honestly. It was the last opportunity for half of the boat to win a Junior Championship because we are all too old now and it was just amazing” says Nikki.
 
“We train ten times a week and so much work goes into it. Over lockdown, we were flat out on the rowing machines and since being back on the water, we have been back in the boat constantly.
 
Their efforts paid dividends on Sunday morning as they rowed to victory but it was clear early in the race that they had it ‘in the bag’.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:17 pm August 25, 2021
Enniskillen leave rivals in their wake at Rowing Champs

Another Irish Rowing Championships to remember for Enniskillen Royal Boat Club as they continue to set the standard for...

Portora rowers lift top sports award

Portora Royal School Boat Club Boys Junior Coxed Eights made a real splash in the summer of 2014.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA