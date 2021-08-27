FREE download – let’s celebrate Enniskillen & surrounds

Enniskillen, the Island Town is by it’s very nature a unique place. The only island town on the Island of Ireland this vibrant town is a bustling hive of activity as locals and visitors alike enjoy the wide range of retail, hospitality and service experiences.

We, at the Fermanagh Herald along with Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and Enniskillen BID are delighted to share our latest feature, titled Enjoy Enniskillen and surrounds! This special feature is brimming with products and services from local businesses that you can enjoy and access right here, on our doorstep.

Check out the FREE edition below and remind yourself of what we have to offer on our doorstep! Click to download…

Thanks to our Enjoy Enniskillen partners Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Enniskillen BID. #EnjoyEnniskillen #WeAreFermanagh #TogetherWeAreStronger