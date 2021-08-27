‘Fine musician’ Barney had a ‘great sense of humour’

A LISNARICK man who tragically lost his life in the waters of Lough Erne has been described as a “fine musician” who had a “great sense of humour.”

Barney Lawn fell from a jetty at Carrickreagh near Enniskillen during the early hours of Friday morning, his body was later recovered from the water following a search operation on Saturday afternoon.

It is believed that Mr Lawn who is widely known throughout the county as a talented musician, fisherman and trade unionist, was visiting a friend when the accident occurred.

The late fisherman had represented workers as a Public and Commercial Services union rep and was Chairman of the Rossinver Fishery Syndicate.

Paying tribute to their long-time friend and esteemed member, Rossinver Fishery remembered Mr Lawn as the “very best” of neighbours who was “always there to help in a time of crisis.”

They added, “Barney fished in many places including New Zealand but he loved Lough Erne for trout fishing as he loved the River Moy for his salmon fishing.

“Barney had a wide family circle and many friends but our thoughts today are with Celia, Barney’s wife of almost 36 years and their son Rory who has to make his way from New Zealand over the next few days before he can be with his mother.”

Fermanagh MLA Jemma Dolan said she believed that the late Barney Lawn was an “experienced swimmer” and that his tragic death yet again highlights the “dangers of our waters.”

Ms Dolan added, “My thoughts are with Barney’s wife Celia and family. My thoughts are also with his friends and those who knew Barney through his involvement in the music industry.”

Erne North councillor, Deborah Erskine described the news as “heartbreaking,” in her condolences Mrs Erskine said, “The Lawn family circle have continued to be in my thoughts at such a desperately sad time.

“From all the tributes paid to Mr Lawn the word ‘gentleman’ has been remarked by many people. His death has shocked and stunned the entire community.

“I commend those involved in the search and rescue on Lough Erne. Another tragedy such as this brings into sharp focus once again the dangers that our lakes, Loughs and waterways present.

“As we move into another good spell of weather this week I urge everyone to exercise caution around water.”

The late Barney Lawn is survived by his wife Celia, son Rory, siblings; Susan, James, Catherine, Loretta, Stephen, and predeceased by his late sister Alice.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007