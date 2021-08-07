Farry ready to take on Tyrone

Caoilte Farry was the star of the show for the Fermanagh Minors in their Ulster Championship quarter-final victory over Cavan.

Farry was deadly from placed ball and finished the game with a superb seven points,six of those coming from frees.

Farry is not reading too much into his own impressive run of form.

“I was happy with my kicking the last day out but as with all performances, there is always things that I need to improve on,” he says modestly.

“Hopefully I can contribute more against Tyrone on Saturday.”

While Farry is starting to be recognised as one of the top young footballers in the county, after his impressive showing against the Breffni men, the Coa native has been a strong player at underage level for both club and school in recent years.

Football is ‘in’ the family, with his uncle Martin McGrath renowned on both the club and county stage with Fermanagh and Ederney.

Asked if the 2006 All-Star gives him much advice before the big games, Farry admits that his uncle has quite a harsh eye whenever he reflects on a game.