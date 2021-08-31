Erin Grove Preserves renowned across country

ERIN GROVE’S preserves, chutneys and marmalades are inspired by a desire to recreate the traditional homemade flavours that have been lost in so many of today’s over-processed food.

At the helm of it’s delicious glory is Jayne Paget and husband Mark, who have gone from strength to strength with this local business, by making Erin Grove Preserves renowned across the country.

Using only traditional methods has proved to be a recipe for success for local woman Jayne, who makes her products in small batches in order to retain flavour and colour.

“We use only the finest quality ingredients, sourced mainly from local producers, with no artificial colours, preservatives or setting agents – just fruit and sure, pure and simple,” Jayne told the Herald.

“Many of our recipes have been handed down through the generations, others we have created ourselves to produce a range where the favourites of yesterday blend with exciting and innovative flavours for today.”

Jayne Paget has also created an impressive small business which has expanded to include a smart farm shop with an outdoor cafe and dining area.

The expansion of ‘The Croft Farm Shop’ features a 40-strong range of outstanding jams, marmalades, relishes and chutneys along with hundreds of products from dozens of other local artisans.

In addition to The Croft’s emphasis on the freshest produce from local suppliers, including several which have yet to be seen outside the area, the menu in the coffee shop is largely based on items baked in-house and locally sourced, including fresh produce especially meat, vegetables, fruits and potatoes from neighbouring farms.

Speaking to the Herald about Fermanagh’s favourite farm shop, Jayne said, “We set up The Croft Farm Shop with an outside sitting area, I’ve been doing my jams for around 20 years but it was always my dream to have a farm shop because I knew there wasn’t many in around Fermanagh.

“We’ve been delivering to farm shops all over Northern Ireland and we meet so many people at different food events who also make their products by hand like us, so I thought it would be a good idea to bring all of these products together.”

Jayne who grew up on the family farm and drew knowledge and inspiration from her mother and grandmother, says that she looks back fondly on picking strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, gooseberries and rhubarb in the garden during the summer.

“The setting of the farm shop is my original homeplace that we developed through out buildings that were there for years, and was previously used to milk the cows in when I was a wee girl.

“We’ve tried to keep the original character of the building because there’s stone work that has been there for over 200 years.

“When starting out the business we didn’t know what to expect, whether we would have two or 20 customers coming to us because we are in such a rural locality.

“Thankfully from day one the response from the public has been amazing, locals have been so supportive as well as tourists new and old who keep coming back to us and we really appreciate it all.”

The Croft Farm is now part of an exciting growth in farm shops, delis, family butchers and greengrocers across Northern Ireland aided by the remarkable expansion in artisan food and drink.

Located on the Derryhillagh Road, Enniskillen locals can enjoy this wholesome experience from Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am – 5.30pm.

Alternatively you can find further information on The Croft Farm Shop and Erin Grove Preserves via their Facebook and Instagram channels or call Jayne and her local team on 028 66326597

