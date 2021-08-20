+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrylin festival aims to bring 'drama' back
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Derrylin Festival directors, Debbie Murphy and Raymond McDermott, at Aughakillymaude Community Centre which will host the hugely innovative outdoor Candlelight Cabaret on this Saturday night 21st August.

Derrylin festival aims to bring ‘drama’ back

Posted: 1:08 pm August 20, 2021

THIS coming weekend will see the Derrylin air once again filled with joyful sounds of drama, music, fun and laughter, as the local Amateur Dramatic Society swings back into action with a first ever festival.
Explaining the rationale behind what is certainly a ground breaking and most welcome enterprise, Festival Director Debbie Murphy, said;
“Our initial aim was to bring ‘drama’ back to the locality in a safe and practical way; however, it now includes lots of local talent from all areas of the arts”.
Expanding further on the underlying motivation, she ruefully reflected how;
“The arts were the hardest hit during Covid. Not only were theatres and live music the last to open but we are more harshly regulated than other industries”.
“Our group was one week from opening and it was devastating blow”.

