Councillors critical of roads maintenance process here

AT A RECENT meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, several members spoke of their disappointment with the roads maintenance programme here, which has not addressed the scale of the problem.

Despite much correspondence between the Council and its individual members and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and other bodies, many Fermanagh roads remain in a state of disrepair.

Councillor Eamon Keenan expressed his disappointment with the policy of out-sourcing public contracts to pay private companies.

Advertisement

“Do we need any more evidence to prove this current system doesn’t work effectively and efficiently?” he asked, “All public roadworks should be carried out directly by DfI … At least there would be accountability and control.”

Independent Councillor Dónal ÓCofaigh agreed saying: “It’s a waste of resources, spending money on the procurement process, instead of the work that should be done.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0