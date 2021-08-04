Councillor urges executive not to mismanage students

SINN Féin Councillor Sheamus Greene has called on the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure students are not subjected to pandemic mismanagement which others before them had to endure in the past two years.

“Over the last two years, our student population found themselves paying for university courses and student accommodation which they had very limited access to,” Cllr Greene said.

“Let us not forget that students were encouraged last September to pay their full fees and to sign up to rental contracts, on the promise that college courses would go back to normal.

Advertisement

“As we now know, the colleges went to remote learning but students had paid full fees and rent on accommodation they didn’t need. This cannot be allowed to happen again,” he concluded.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0