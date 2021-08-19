Council to host St Mary’s meeting despite snubs

THE Council has voted unanimously to facilitate a meeting for all stakeholders in respect of the strenuously opposed closure of St. Mary’s High School in Brollagh, despite those at the top of the education chain dismissing further engagement.

During a recent meeting, Chief Executive Alison McCullagh drew members’s attention to correspondence from both the Department for Education and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) in response to requests from the Council to hold a meeting in relation to options.

Both, however, concluded a meeting would not be appropriate.

Sinn Fein’s Councillor Siobhan Currie told members: “The responses are incredible. CCMS and, in particular, the Department are entirely missing the point.

“It’s not about a school or a building any more – this is about the children and families in the area who have had their local secondary education removed.

“It is about the complete lack of any credible effort [to keep St. Mary’s open].

“The CCMS and Department have done more writing on paper lately than the effort they put in to look for sustainable solutions.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0